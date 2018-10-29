You can’t grow an economy in chaos - Mashaba

Herman Mashaba was speaking at the city's monthly crime statistics briefing on Monday, where data was presented for the period between July and September

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says in order to attract investment in the city, the crime rate needs to come down.

Mashaba was speaking at the city's monthly crime statistics briefing on Monday, where data was presented for the period between July and September.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, possession and dealing of drugs, as well as reckless and negligent driving, were the three crimes that resulted in the most arrests.

Mashaba says a safer society will lead to economic growth.

“If you live in a country of chaos… it has never happened in the history of mankind that you can grow an economy in chaos.”

Today, the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg Cllr Herman Mashaba, MMC for Safety, Cllr Michael Sun, and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Chief,David Tembe, released crime statics report for the City of Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/eNfHTu6piI — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 29, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)