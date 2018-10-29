Will Maimane apologise to disgruntled councillors?

On Sunday, councillors demanded an apology from Mmusi Maimane for intimating in his weekly newsletter that their resignations are linked to corruption within the city's administration.

CAPE TOWN - It appears Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane won't be apologising just yet to disgruntled councillors who resigned in the wake of the storm around Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The five councillors, including the DA's chief whip in the city Shaun August, walked out and resigned at a council meeting last week over the party's handling of the De Lille matter.

But Maimane on Monday told journalists at Parliament his lawyers will be handling the matter.

Maimane has hinted he will address the Cape Town resignations at a funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.

Until then, Maimane says his lawyers will respond to a demand for an apology from five councillors who resigned last week and who claimed the party is racist.

“People like to claim all sorts of things without any evidence, and therefore I want our legal team to deal with it.”

On Monday, the DA issued a corrected version of Maimane’s weekly newsletter, titled Bokamoso.

At the top it highlights that the version issued on Friday contained a factual inaccuracy regarding the former councillors and it apologises for the error.

Last week, the Cape Town council adopted an almost 2,000-page report by law firm Bowmans which recommends that criminal charges be laid against De Lille for allegedly not reporting tender corruption to the council.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)