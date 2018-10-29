[WATCH LIVE] De Lille addresses CT Press Club

On Monday afternoon outgoing Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is holding a news conference.

In recent days she has refused to indicate whether she will indeed step down from her position on Wednesday 31 October 2018. This comes after the Cape Town City Council adopted a report last week that alleges that De Lille could have been involved in covering up corruption.

