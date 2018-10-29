UK confident of a good Brexit deal, health minister says

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the EU 'always negotiates right down to the last moment, I am confident that we will get a good deal.'

LONDON – Britain’s health minister said on Monday he was confident that the United Kingdom will get a good deal with the European Union before it leaves the bloc next March.

“I am confident that we will get a good deal in the Brexit negotiations,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC radio. “The EU always negotiates right down to the last moment, I am confident that we will get a good deal.”