Transport officials urge safe driving following 33 deaths
The provincial governments of Limpopo and Mpumalanga say the high rate of deaths in road accidents needs to be urgently addressed.
JOHANNESBURG - As traffic officials gear up for the festive season, there are serious concerns over the high death toll from road accidents in Limpopo and Mpumalanga this past weekend.
At least 33 people lost their lives and several others were hurt on two major highways between Friday night and Sunday.
Fifteen people, including six members of the same family, were killed on the notorious N1 Kranskop Road in three separate collisions.
This one week after 26 people died in a horror crash on the same road.
Police investigate a case of culpable homicide after six people die on the N1 https://t.co/d9O3n0HMjT #ArriveAlive #CulpableHomicide @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/CZZwIaiog3— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) October 28, 2018
The Limpopo Transport Department's Matome Moremi said: “As we convey our deepest condolences and wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured, MEC Makoma Makhurupetje has called on Sanral to conclude its investigation on alternative roads.”
At the same time, 15 people lost their lives in a crash on the N4 Toll Route in Mpumalanga on Friday and another three died while travelling near Evander.
Both provinces are appealing to motorists to drive with greater care, especially as the festive season is approaching and more vehicles are expected on the roads.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
