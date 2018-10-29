Tiffany Haddish won't date men with kids
While she isn't interested in anyone else in Hollywood at the moment, the 38-year-old actress is open to going on a blind date.
LONDON - Tiffany Haddish says she won't date guys with children and she’s no longer interested in Drake now she knows he has a son.
The Nobody's Fool actress has previously been open about her crush on Drake but after the Hotline Bling hitmaker recently confirmed he and Sophie Brussaux welcomed son Adonis into the world in October 2017, she's no longer interested in him.
She told Extra: "He got kids now. I can't do that... He has a son... He did a TV show with LeBron James... He showed picture of his son and everything...
"I want to be number one and I've dated men that had kids before, and you fall in love with the kids and then you don't want to be with the dude no more, but you stay with him because of the kids, uhhh, I would rather be kid-free."
She said: "I went to prom on a blind date... We had a great time... I'm not opposed to blind dates."
The Girls Trip actress previously claimed Drake had asked her out after she starred in his music video Nice For What - but he cancelled at the last minute due to a "family emergency" - which cost her $100,000.
She said: "I love me a lot. I'm very busy. I would like to date.
"I really don't have a lot of time for it, but when somebody asks me out on a date that I'm interested in hanging out with, I will clear the schedule, I will make some time."
Recalling Drake asking her out, she added: "He's like, 'let me take you to dinner.
"I was like shoot, I'm gonna get my moustache waxed, get my armpits waxed. Got me a nice little dress.
"I was like OK, I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that D do."
