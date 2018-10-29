Survey: 44% of South Africans bank with Capitec, 20% with FNB

JOHANNESBURG - Capitec Bank has the lion's share of South Africa's adult banking customer base, followed not so far behind by FNB.

This is according to the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) Products and Brands Module survey conducted with 3,154 South Africans of a broad demographic between January and June 2018.

According to the survey, 85% of South Africans aged 15 and above have a bank account. Of that 85%, 44% have a personal account with Capitec Bank, 20% with FNB, 18% with Absa, 18% with Nedbank and 17% with Standard Bank.

Last month, Capitec reported a 20% rise in half-year profit, helped by strong client growth.

FNB remains the bank with the internet banking users among its own customer base (16%) followed closely by Absa (13%), Nedbank (12%), Capitec Bank (11%) and Standard Bank (10%).