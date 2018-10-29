Some Joburg south communities to march to CoJ offices
Residents from Ennerdale, Lawley, Vlakfontein and Orange Farm say they have been waiting for years for development in their areas.
JOHANNESBURG – Several communities in the south of Johannesburg are expected to march to the City of Johannesburg’s regional office on Monday morning about a lack of housing development in their areas.
Residents from Ennerdale, Lawley, Vlakfontein and Orange Farm say they have been waiting for years for development in their areas and instead, local government has continuously taken them to court for illegal land invasion.
Community members are hoping to hand over a memorandum to Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa and Premier David Makhura.
One of the march organisers Farouq Jardien says marchers will start gathering on the Golden Highway on Monday morning and then march to the City of Joburg's regional offices.
It's unclear how this will affect traffic.
But Jardien says the march has been approved by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department with the agreement that no roads will be blocked.
“We don’t believe that it’s necessary to block the roads because we understand that matriculants are writing.”
Jardien says the government is failing to provide basic services like housing, water and sanitation in many communities.
