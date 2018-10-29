Sex video unlikely to impact Gigaba politically - analyst

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that the leaked video was lifted off his phone during a hack more than a year ago.

JOHANNESBURG -Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says he doesn't think the sex video involving Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will have an impact on him politically.

The minister has confirmed that the leaked video was lifted off his phone during a hack more than a year ago.

He has apologised to the public and his wife for the video, saying it was only meant to be viewed by his wife and himself.

My wife and I have learned, with regret and sadness, that a video containing material of a sexual nature, meant for our eyes only, which was stolen when my communication got illegally intercepted/my phone got hacked, in 2016/17, is circulating among certain political figures... — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018

Mathekga says it was unfortunate for his family but it won't impact his career.

“Unfortunately, our politics is such that these kinds of behaviour do not usually bare any consequences, that is the reality of that. We’ve seen such scandals before and they have never resulted in any consequences.”

VIOLATION OF HIS PRIVACY

Meanwhile, social media lawyer Emma Sadleir is against the sharing and posting of the sex video that features Gigaba.

Sadleir says people who share the sex video could get in trouble with the law if it was illegally obtained.

Gigaba says he reported the matter to authorities after it was used in a blackmail and extortion attempt by unknown culprits, which he turned down.

Sadleir says the video is a violation of the minister's privacy and could lead to some kind of legal prosecution.

“Every single person who shares that video is contributing to that harm and committing a separate criminal offence each time. And so I really urge every member of the public not to send it on, not to re-post it and not to retweet it.”

Gigaba says he has hired a private investigator to find those responsible and the investigation is continuing.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)