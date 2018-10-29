Sex video unlikely to impact Gigaba politically - analyst
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has confirmed that the leaked video was lifted off his phone during a hack more than a year ago.
JOHANNESBURG -Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says he doesn't think the sex video involving Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba will have an impact on him politically.
The minister has confirmed that the leaked video was lifted off his phone during a hack more than a year ago.
He has apologised to the public and his wife for the video, saying it was only meant to be viewed by his wife and himself.
My wife and I have learned, with regret and sadness, that a video containing material of a sexual nature, meant for our eyes only, which was stolen when my communication got illegally intercepted/my phone got hacked, in 2016/17, is circulating among certain political figures...— Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) October 28, 2018
Mathekga says it was unfortunate for his family but it won't impact his career.
“Unfortunately, our politics is such that these kinds of behaviour do not usually bare any consequences, that is the reality of that. We’ve seen such scandals before and they have never resulted in any consequences.”
VIOLATION OF HIS PRIVACY
Meanwhile, social media lawyer Emma Sadleir is against the sharing and posting of the sex video that features Gigaba.
Sadleir says people who share the sex video could get in trouble with the law if it was illegally obtained.
Gigaba says he reported the matter to authorities after it was used in a blackmail and extortion attempt by unknown culprits, which he turned down.
Sadleir says the video is a violation of the minister's privacy and could lead to some kind of legal prosecution.
“Every single person who shares that video is contributing to that harm and committing a separate criminal offence each time. And so I really urge every member of the public not to send it on, not to re-post it and not to retweet it.”
Gigaba says he has hired a private investigator to find those responsible and the investigation is continuing.
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'
-
Gordhan says anti-graft efforts face 'dangerous fightback'
-
Gigaba reveals sex tape used in blackmail attempts against him
-
WC Disaster Management Centre activated due to ongoing fires
-
Royal House of Mandela wishes FW de Klerk a speedy recovery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.