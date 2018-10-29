Sex tape: SSA to investigate Gigaba extortion attempt claim

The now Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba claims someone tried to use a sex video to blackmail him while he was the minister of finance.

JOHANNESBURG - The State Security Agency (SSA) says it will be engaging officials on Monday who may have been in the department at the time Malusi Gigaba claims he first reported an alleged extortion attempt.

The footage has now been leaked.

Gigaba says it was lifted from his phone during a hack about 18 months ago and was never intended for anyone but his wife.

His personal spokesperson says when the extortion attempt happened, the minister approached the then State Security Minister David Mahlobo who advised him to hire a private investigator.

State Security spokesperson Lebohang Mafokosi says the department's Director-General will be leading the investigation into Gigaba's claims.

“The current minister was not in the office by the time of the occurrence of the incident. However, the minister is engaging the officials from within the department to get a sense of what really occurred. It’s just going to be an engagement through the office of the DG who will then have to engage his officials because these are operational issues that don’t rest with the responsibility of the minister.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)