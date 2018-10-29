SABC to approach court over irregular appointments, promotions

The SABC says it’s committed to enforcing sound governance procedures aimed at re-establishing a culture of accountability in the public broadcaster.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) says it will approach the Labour Court with an application to have irregular appointments and promotions declared invalid as first identified in the 2014 Public Protector’s report, When Governance and Ethics Fail.

In addition, the SABC seeks to recover monies that were irregularly paid as salary increases during the period under review.

In a statement, the public broadcaster explained the report had identified irregular appointments, promotions and salary increases of certain employees that are no longer with the SABC.

“The SABC has engaged in a verification process to determine whether, over the period 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2017, there were other possible irregular appointments, promotions and salary increases.

“The verification process confirmed that indeed there were current employees who were irregularly appointed, promoted or had their salaries irregularly increased.”

Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe stated that “acting in the public interest, the SABC has a legal obligation, in terms of the Constitution, to correct all these irregular appointments, promotions and salary increases”.

This comes as the public broadcaster announced its intention to retrench its workforce. As many as 981 of the SABC’s approximately 3,400 permanent employees may be let go.

