SABC announces possible mass retrenchments

JOHANNESBURG –The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that it has issued a notice to all staff informing them of the broadcaster's intention to retrench its workforce.

According to the public broadcaster, as many as 981 of the SABC’s approximately 3,400 permanent employees may be let go.

“It is envisaged that all employees and at all levels in the SABC will be affected by the restructuring. This would include group services, provincial operations, commercial enterprises, media technology and infrastructure, news, radio, sport and television.

"At this stage, and should retrenchments be necessary, it is envisaged that 981 employees may possibly be retrenched as a result of the restructuring, across all the aforesaid business units and operations of the SABC. Out of the 2400 freelancers, 1200 will be affected.”

The SABC says it's committed to complying with all the legal requirements and will also ensure that employees are kept abreast of all developments.