SA govt offers condolences after Lion Air plane crash
At least 189 people were on board the Lion Air plane when it went down just minutes after take-off from the capital Jakarta.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has sent condolences to Indonesia following a deadly plane crash on Monday.
At least 189 people were on board the Lion Air plane when it went down just minutes after take-off from the capital Jakarta.
Indonesian rescuers on the scene have retrieved human remains but are warning it's unlikely they will find any survivors. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Video of search and rescue ops currently underway at location where #LionAir #JT610 crashed. More debris from the plane. pic.twitter.com/s7U4CrycXK— IZ Reloaded (@izreloaded) October 29, 2018
Deep. 🙏😭 #PrayForJT610 #PrayForLionAir #LionAir #JT610 pic.twitter.com/BRB2ft5Ury— anis (@AnisahTS) October 29, 2018
The International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We’ve extended our condolences to the families and the government in Indonesia. The Indonesians and South Africans hold very good diplomatic relations, people-to-people economy and political relations.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
