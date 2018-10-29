Popular Topics
SA govt offers condolences after Lion Air plane crash

At least 189 people were on board the Lion Air plane when it went down just minutes after take-off from the capital Jakarta.

Members of a rescue team prepare to search for survivors from the Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta seaport on 29 October, 2018. Picture: AFP.
Members of a rescue team prepare to search for survivors from the Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta seaport on 29 October, 2018. Picture: AFP.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has sent condolences to Indonesia following a deadly plane crash on Monday.

At least 189 people were on board the Lion Air plane when it went down just minutes after take-off from the capital Jakarta.

Indonesian rescuers on the scene have retrieved human remains but are warning it's unlikely they will find any survivors. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “We’ve extended our condolences to the families and the government in Indonesia. The Indonesians and South Africans hold very good diplomatic relations, people-to-people economy and political relations.”

Graphic on Lion Air JT 610 that crashed shortly after take-off on Monday with 189 people on board.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

