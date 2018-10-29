Ramaphosa administration to work on securing more investment deals
So far, 21 companies invested a total of R290 billion as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's drive to collect over a trillion rand.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration will now work on securing more investment deals, following the South Africa Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre last week.
Ramaphosa announced a R290 billion in investments and R400 billion in pledges.
Twenty-one companies invested a total of R290 billion as part of Ramaphosa's drive to collect over a trillion rand.
This is in addition to the R400 billion in pledges negotiated by Ramaphosa’s investment envoys.
The president says his team will now be working to secure more deals that are being negotiated.
“These still needs to be really buttoned down, we still need to bring them home and this bird that is still flying out there we want to bring it in and that is the R400 billion we want.”
Ministers in the different sectors held talks with other investors, giving reassurance on the country’s economy.
Ramaphosa is currently in Germany for the G20 Summit to discuss relations between development banks and the African economy.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa: SA is in repair mode
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions
-
SA Express says making its way to commercial sustainability
-
Moody’s could downgrade SA in coming months, says economist
-
Malema's cousin linked to VBS 'looting'
-
Saudi's SABIC looking for Africa investment opportunities
-
Home Affairs in hot water over unpaid R794m IT company invoice
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.