Ramaphosa administration to work on securing more investment deals

So far, 21 companies invested a total of R290 billion as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's drive to collect over a trillion rand.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2018 South Africa Investment Conference in Sandton International Convention Centre. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration will now work on securing more investment deals, following the South Africa Investment Conference at the Sandton Convention Centre last week.

Ramaphosa announced a R290 billion in investments and R400 billion in pledges.

Twenty-one companies invested a total of R290 billion as part of Ramaphosa's drive to collect over a trillion rand.

This is in addition to the R400 billion in pledges negotiated by Ramaphosa’s investment envoys.

The president says his team will now be working to secure more deals that are being negotiated.

“These still needs to be really buttoned down, we still need to bring them home and this bird that is still flying out there we want to bring it in and that is the R400 billion we want.”

Ministers in the different sectors held talks with other investors, giving reassurance on the country’s economy.

Ramaphosa is currently in Germany for the G20 Summit to discuss relations between development banks and the African economy.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa: SA is in repair mode

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

