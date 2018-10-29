Prosecutor among 300 arrested over the weekend

A prosecutor, who was dealing with a murder case in Bronkhorstspruit, was arrested for corruption and extortion.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have arrested over 300 people in the past week including a prosecutor and one of their own officers who will all be appearing in various courts on Monday morning.

The arrested policeman has been linked to the killing of a taxi association chairperson during a shootout in Roodepoort.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “The prosecutor was arrested in Pretoria after he offered money to a policeman to destroy the evidence. He was arrested and a substantial amount of money was confiscated.”