Prosecutor among 300 arrested over the weekend
A prosecutor, who was dealing with a murder case in Bronkhorstspruit, was arrested for corruption and extortion.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have arrested over 300 people in the past week including a prosecutor and one of their own officers who will all be appearing in various courts on Monday morning.
The arrested policeman has been linked to the killing of a taxi association chairperson during a shootout in Roodepoort.
While the prosecutor, who was dealing with a murder case in Bronkhorstspruit, was arrested for corruption and extortion.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “The prosecutor was arrested in Pretoria after he offered money to a policeman to destroy the evidence. He was arrested and a substantial amount of money was confiscated.”
