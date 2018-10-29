Police to investigate cause of Ekurhuleni shack fire

Five shacks caught alight on Sunday night before officials managed to prevent the fire from spreading further.

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni emergency service says police will launch an investigation into the cause of the fire that destroyed some shacks in the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson Ben Jones says: “On arrival, we found out that there were five shacks that were burning.

“We managed to extinguish the fire, there was no one injured and the scene was handed over to South African Police Services for further investigation. The cause of the fire is unknown.”