Police commanders from most violent areas to appear in Parly

The committee will on Tuesday hear from Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central, Kagiso, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga station commanders to evaluate their strategy on combatting crime.

CAPE TOWN – Police station commanders in South Africa’s five most violent areas have been called to appear before the police portfolio committee in Parliament.

The committee will on Tuesday receive briefings from the station commanders of Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central, Kagiso, Mitchells Plain and Nyanga to evaluate their strategy on combatting contact crime.

The Nyanga police station in Cape Town again recorded the highest number of murders this year.

Of the top 12 stations with the highest number of murders in 2017/18, nine are in the Western Cape.

Kagiso on the West Rand, one of the five stations called to Parliament, was number five on the top 30 national list of areas with the highest rape rate.

The latest crime stats also listed 30 police stations which contributed to 15.5% of the 601,366 contact crimes reported in South Africa.

The Civilian Secretariat of Police has also been invited to brief the committee on the root causes contributing to the high crime rate in the affected areas.