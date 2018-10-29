Over 2,000 arrested in JHB for drunk driving between July, September

Arrests were made in each of the city's 10 regions for driving under the influence.

JOHANNESBURG – The latest crime stats in Johannesburg show that over 2,000 motorists were arrested for drunk driving between July and September.

The figure was released at the City's monthly policing report briefing. Arrests were made in each of the city's 10 regions for driving under the influence. The report also highlights issues of community safety and hijacked buildings in the city.

A total of 2,038 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence with 430 of those arrests made in Sandton and Alexandra.

Mayor Herman Mashaba says the city should have its own means to prosecute offenders and not just rely on the National Prosecuting Authority.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The operation will definitely be intensified until there’s compliance with city by-laws and road traffic regulations, and there’s a substantial reduction in crime.”

Along with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession and dealing in drugs, as well as reckless and negligent driving, were the main offences.