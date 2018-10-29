Nigeria military opens fire on Shi'ite Muslim protesters - Reuters witness

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
Go

Nigeria military opens fire on Shi'ite Muslim protesters - Reuters witness

In April, police fired bullets and tear gas canisters during days of protests by IMN, wounding at least four.

FILE: A Nigerian soldier stands guard near the Yobe river on the outskirt of the town of Damasak in North East Nigeria in April 2017. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A Nigerian soldier stands guard near the Yobe river on the outskirt of the town of Damasak in North East Nigeria in April 2017. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

ABUJA - Nigeria’s military shot at Shi’ite Muslim protesters marching in the capital Abuja on Monday to demand the release of their religious leader, according to a Reuters witness.

Hundreds of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) took part in the march for the release of Ibrahim Zakzaky, jailed since December 2015 when security forces killed hundreds of members in a crackdown on the group, estimated to have 3 million followers.

Some victims were lying on the ground on a road in the area of Kugbo on Abuja’s outskirts, the witness said, adding that some had thrown stones at the military before the shooting began. The condition of those on the ground was not immediately clear.

An army spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

In April, police fired bullets and tear gas canisters during days of protests by IMN, wounding at least four.

The violent repression of IMN and the detention of its leader have drawn accusations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is abusing human rights. The group says Zakzaky must be freed after a court ruled his detention without charge illegal.

The crackdown has sparked fears that IMN could become radicalised, in much the same way that the Sunni Muslim militant group Boko Haram turned into a violent insurgency in 2009 after police killed its leader.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA