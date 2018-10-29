Nedbank becomes latest firm to drop KPMG
KPMG’s South African unit has shed several clients since 2017 and is battling to restore its reputation after becoming entangled in a corruption scandal involving the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - Nedbank said on Monday it would appoint Ernst & Young as joint external auditors in May 2019, replacing scandal-hit KPMG.
KPMG’s South African unit has shed several clients since 2017 and is battling to restore its reputation after becoming entangled in a corruption scandal involving the Gupta family, who have been accused of using their links with former President Jacob Zuma to amass wealth.
The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.
KPMG’s troubles began overwork it did for a company owned by the Gupta family, who are alleged to have used their links to Zuma to amass wealth.
A KPMG inquiry found flaws in work it did for the Guptas and the national tax agency. The auditor has said it is cooperating with authorities and addressing its shortcomings.
Popular in Business
-
Ziyanda Appliances gets social media buzzing with mixed reactions
-
[WATCH] Heavily armed private security escort man to rumoured tender meeting
-
Moody’s could downgrade SA in coming months, says economist
-
Ramaphosa administration to work on securing more investment deals
-
SA Express says making its way to commercial sustainability
-
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa: SA is in repair mode
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.