MyCiTi service not operating at full capacity due to strike
The municipality says bus drivers who want to work are being intimidated and threatened by their colleagues who have been participating in the unprotected strike since 15 October.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says the MyCiTi service will not be operating at capacity as some bus drivers are still participating in the strike.
The strike has entered its third week.
The municipality says bus drivers who want to work are being intimidated and threatened by their colleagues who have been participating in the unprotected strike since 15 October.
The City’s Brett Herron says this has an impact on the number of buses that are available to service the routes.
“The MyCiTi bus service is still affected by the unprotected strike and by intimidation. We ask our commuters to bear with us, and that they check with the information centre about the service and when it will resume.”
The City says the Vehicle Operating Companies have dismissed some of the bus drivers who have been participating in the unprotected strike and adds that new bus drivers must be recruited.
At the same time, the N2 Express routes between Khayelitsha and the Civic Centre station in the CBD have been suspended since the petrol bombing of a MyCiTi bus on Friday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
