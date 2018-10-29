Merkel will step down as chancellor in 2021 - source

[WATCH LIVE] De Lille addresses CT Press Club
Angela Merkel told party top brass her mandate running to 2021 will be 'her last term', a party source said.
BERLIN - Angela Merkel will step down as German chancellor when her mandate ends in 2021, a party source told AFP on Monday, following a series of political crises and regional vote debacles rocking her fragile coalition.
She told party top brass her mandate running to 2021 will be "her last term", a party source said, adding that she has no plans to seek a post in the European Commission following that despite speculation to that effect in Brussels.
