Masiphumelele shack fire leaves about 150 residents displaced
In the past 10 days, there've been at least five serious shack fires across parts of the city in which three people died and thousands more were left homeless.
CAPE TOWN - There's been yet another shack fire in Cape Town, this time in Masiphumelele.
The Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne said: “Fifty informal structures were destroyed in the fire that left approximately 150 people displaced with no injuries reported. Approximately 65 firefighters were dispatched to the incident and the fire was extinguished just before 2 am this morning.”
Meanwhile, the Outeniqua Pass near George remains closed as firefighters continue to battle a veld fire.
The blaze broke out on Wednesday.
The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department's James-Brent Styan said: “We are waiting for a full update later this morning. At this stage, the Outeniqua Pass remains shut, we are also expecting further resources to be arriving in the area, some of them including firefighting teams from the Free State. We’re hoping for better weather conditions which will make aerial support much more easier.”
