Malusi Gigaba: Charting the controversy

Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba has been embroiled in controversy involving cheating on his wife, allegedly being captured by the Guptas and most recently, a sex tape. EWN takes a closer look.

JOHANNESBURG – “If anyone hopes Malusi Gigaba can rescue the ANC, then the ANC is hopeless. Two women fought over Malusi, a minister, and he has no control over them both. If he can’t handle such a small thing, how can he handle a complex company called South Africa?”

Those words were uttered by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in 2017.

The Home Affairs Minister has made headlines for all the wrong reasons, this time involving a sex tape, (cue the gasp).

This weekend the minister revealed that a sex tape is circulating in political circles and had been used in blackmail attempts against him.

In a series of tweets on Sunday morning, Gigaba said he and his wife were saddened that the video containing material of a sexual nature, meant only for them, was stolen when his phone was hacked in 2016 or 2017.

Shoo! It’s too much!

Eyewitness News has put together a list of controversial moments in the minister’s life:

'HOME' AFFAIRS

In 2016, Gigaba’s then-girlfriend, stylist Buhle Mkhize, wrote an open letter detailing the affair she allegedly had with the married home affairs minister, who seemed to have been struggling to handle his affairs at home.

According to the letter, their affair started in July 2014 after their meeting on Instagram and they “realised they shared the same sense of humour”.

Gigaba’s wife Norma and Mkhize started attacking each other on social media but eventually apologised to one another.

In 2017, Norma was interviewed about her life on eNCA and she referred to the affair her husband had, saying they had reconciled.

That interview invited Mkhize right back in the Gigaba’s lives.

She put together a Twitter thread which appeared to threaten the couple, indicating that she had a recording on tape that could embarrass the minister.

BIG SPENDER

In September, it emerged that more than R7 million was spent on various minister’s luxury travel for spouses and children.

The biggest expenditure at R670,000 was on Gigaba’s wife when she accompanied him to New York and several Asian countries.

The minister defended the expenditure, saying it was not unlawful and in line with the ministerial handbook.

CAPTURED?

Last year, Malema said his party could prove beyond reasonable doubt that Gigaba was involved in state capture and the Transnet locomotives scandal.

It was reported that Gigaba appointed a close Gupta associate to the Transnet board who was in charge of procurement.

In 2017, a judgment relating to the Fireblade Aviation case on 27 October 2017, the North Gauteng High Court found that Gigaba had lied under oath during his tenure as Minister of Home Affairs.

The judge lashed out at him, calling his arguments "disingenuous, spurious and fundamentally flawed, laboured and meritless, bad in law, astonishing, palpably untrue, untenable and not sustained by objective evidence, uncreditworthy and nonsensical".

GUPTAS GET PASSPORTS FOR DAYS!

Earlier this year, Gigaba confirmed in Parliament that controversial Indian businessman Atul Gupta and his brother Rajesh each had two valid and active South African passports in their possession.

He also confirmed that Rajesh got same-day service when he applied for his two most recent passports.

The minister also confirmed that since 2002, Atul has been issued with five South African passports.

Rajesh has been issued eight - dating back to 2006.

Although he has said their brother Ajay is not a South African citizen and doesn’t have a South African passport, his reply to the EFF's question reveals that Ajay’s wife, Shivani, also has two active South African passports.

In his reply, Gigaba also added it’s possible to have two active passports if the second application is made when a passport is full or sent for visa applications.

GIGABA RESPONDS...

Earlier this month, the minister described his relationship with the Gupta family as strictly professional.

He argued that as a public representative, it was inherent of the role to interact with many stakeholders.

Gigaba has denied receiving calls from the brothers on his personal cellphone and said he’d also never met them outside of South Africa.