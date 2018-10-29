Maimane given until 6 pm today to apologise to 5 former DA councillors

The former councillors have accused him of having falsely implicated them in a report into maladministration in the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has until 6 pm on Monday to apologise to five former Cape Town councillors.

Former caucus chief whip Shaun August and four others have vehemently denied any wrongdoing

They handed in their resignations last Thursday after outgoing Mayor Patricia de Lille delivered her final City Council address.

August with councillors Suzette Little and Greg Bernado and two others are demanding Maimane retracts statements he made or face legal action.

They accused Maimane of stating they resigned because they have been implicated in the Bowmans investigation report.

Little says: "This report has been coming on since last year and at no time was any one of the five mentioned, at no time were the five councillors interviewed and at no time were we accused of any corruption.”

Little says they’ve instructed a lawyer to take action against Maimane if he doesn’t apologise.

Meanwhile, Graham Charters from Maimane's office says the DA leader is seeking legal advice.

“Mr Maimane has received the letter from the five DA councillors and his legal team is looking into it. He will be taking legal advice, and we will communicate at a later stage.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)