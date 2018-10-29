[LISTEN] What did the inaugural Investment Conference achieve?
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala speaks to the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa and economist Thabi Leoka about the outcome of the conference.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared last week’s Investment Conference an overwhelming success that will yield thousands of jobs for the people of South Africa.
Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), Bonang Mohale, and senior economist at Argon Asset, Thabi Leoka, about the outcome of the conference.
“There was never an investment strike [in SA], there was a recusant government that was corrupt and rotten to the core.”
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Mpumalanga named world's largest air polluter
-
[LISTEN] There's a subsidy for first-time homebuyers
-
[LISTEN] 'State Security Agency officials leaked Gigaba sex video'
-
[LISTEN] Health Dept heads to court to ensure child gets blood transfusion
-
[LISTEN] How world’s wealthiest people made their money
-
[LISTEN] SA’s free coding college looking for students
-
[LISTEN] Depression under spotlight after yet another death at Wits
-
[LISTEN] Buying only SA-made vehicles could boost GDP by R37bn
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: I am protecting my right to justice
-
[LISTEN] Pesticides found in local fruit & vegetables could have health risks
-
[LISTEN] Shannon Ebrahim: US bomb threats could be attempt to silence Democrats
-
[LISTEN] Let’s stop wasting money, Mr President! - Mboweni
-
[LISTEN] High expectations for Mboweni’s maiden MTBPS
-
[LISTEN] Can shack fires be prevented?
-
[LISTEN] Here's how you can help Khayelitsha fire victims
-
[LISTEN] Transnet board on why it fired CEO Siyabonga Gama
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa sets deadline for plan to fix public healthcare system
-
[LISTEN] Feasibility of expanding Gautrain to Lanseria, Soweto completed
-
[LISTEN] #JamalKhashoggi: How extensive is protection under diplomatic immunity?
-
[LISTEN] Lillian Dube: Sucking titties can't cure cancer, but can help detect it
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: No need to panic over grade 1 & 8 registrations
-
[LISTEN] 9 questions to ask before choosing a financial advisor
-
[LISTEN] 4 new ways Uber SA plans to make your ride safer
-
[LISTEN] Why the price of data must fall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.