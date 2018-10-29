[LISTEN] What did the inaugural Investment Conference achieve?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala speaks to the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa and economist Thabi Leoka about the outcome of the conference.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared last week’s Investment Conference an overwhelming success that will yield thousands of jobs for the people of South Africa.

Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), Bonang Mohale, and senior economist at Argon Asset, Thabi Leoka, about the outcome of the conference.

“There was never an investment strike [in SA], there was a recusant government that was corrupt and rotten to the core.”

