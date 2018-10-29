[LISTEN] There's a subsidy for first-time homebuyers

CapeTalk | Some of the requirements you must meet include having your home loan approved, having dependents and being a South African citizen.

JOHANNESBURG - Buying your first property can sound like an expensive task, but it doesn't have to be, because you can get subsidised.

The Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) Housing Subsidy programme was developed by the Department of Human Settlement to enable first-time homeownership opportunities to South African citizens who earn between R3,501 and R20,000 per month.

Some of the requirements you must meet include having your home loan approved, having dependents and being a South African citizen.

Listen to the audio above for.