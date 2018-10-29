[LISTEN] 'State Security Agency officials leaked Gigaba sex video'
Radio 702 | Malusi Gigaba's personal spokesperson Vuyo Mkhize says the minister's phone was hacked by State Security Agency agents but the minister only found out that fact about three months into the extortion.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba revealed that a sex video, allegedly stolen from his phone and was leaked on Sunday, has been used to try and blackmail him.
Speaking to Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa, Gigaba's personal spokesperson Vuyo Mkhize says the minister's phone was hacked by State Security Agency (SSA) officials but Gigaba only found out that fact about three months after he had started to receive calls with demands.
“He [Gigaba] was presented with the information by somebody working within the establishment,” Mkhize says.
Mkhize claims Gigaba reported the matter to the inspector-general in September of 2017.
Listen to the audio above for more.
