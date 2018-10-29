[LISTEN] Mpumalanga named world's largest air polluter

Radio 702 | Melita Steele, climate and energy campaign manager at Greenpeace Africa, unpacks the analysis which revealed Mpumalanga as the world's largest air pollution hotspot.

JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga is the world’s worst pollution hotspot, according to satellite data.

Melita Steele of Greenpeace Africa said: “What Greenpeace has done is it’s taken satellite data which comes from the European Space Agency satellite. It has unprecedented details. We’ve analysed the data and mapped the nitrogen dioxide hotspots.”

Listen to the audio for more.