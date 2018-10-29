[LISTEN] Health Dept heads to court to save child from parents

CapeTalk | It is reported the boy's parents are Jehovah's Witnesses and due to their religious convictions, they do not believe in certain medical procedures like blood transfusions, which their son needs.

JOHANNESBURG - The MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and a medical doctor at Addington Hospital are taking legal action to save the life of a five-year-old boy suffering from sickle cell anaemia.

Dhlomo says he took an oath when he became a medical doctor that neither race, sex or religion will bar him from withholding a life-saving intervention for a minor.

Dhlomo says they will not back down on this case to save the life of this little boy. The matter has been postponed to 5 December, when the parents will present their case to deny medical intervention.

