[LISTEN] Health Dept heads to court to save child from parents

| It is reported the boy's parents are Jehovah's Witnesses and due to their religious convictions, they do not believe in certain medical procedures like blood transfusions, which their son needs.

JOHANNESBURG - The MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and a medical doctor at Addington Hospital are taking legal action to save the life of a five-year-old boy suffering from sickle cell anaemia.

Dhlomo says he took an oath when he became a medical doctor that neither race, sex or religion will bar him from withholding a life-saving intervention for a minor.

It is reported that the little boy's parents are Jehovah's Witnesses and due to their religious convictions, they do not believe in certain medical procedures like blood transfusions, which their son needs.

Dhlomo says they will not back down on this case to save the life of this little boy. The matter has been postponed to 5 December, when the parents will present their case to deny medical intervention.

Listen to the audio above for more.

