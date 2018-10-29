Leicester crash witnesses: Pilot prevented larger tragedy by avoiding buildings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
Go

Leicester crash witnesses: Pilot prevented larger tragedy by avoiding buildings

The club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and daughter are among five people who died in Saturday’s tragedy.

Emergency services work at the scene on the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in a car park outside Leicester City Football Club's King Power Stadium in Leicester, eastern England, on 27 October 2018. Picture: AFP
Emergency services work at the scene on the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in a car park outside Leicester City Football Club's King Power Stadium in Leicester, eastern England, on 27 October 2018. Picture: AFP
54 minutes ago

LONDON - Eyewitnesses to the helicopter crash which killed the owner of the British Premier League football club Leicester City believe the pilot may have prevented a larger tragedy by bringing it down away from buildings and homes.

The club's owner and daughter are among five people who died in Saturday’s tragedy.

Thirty-one-thousand fans watched Leicester City play West Ham at Leicester on Saturday.

An hour after the match and when most had left, club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter took off from the pitch centre.

It crashed and burst into flames just outside the ground in a relatively empty part of the area, away from a nearby hotel, restaurant, two car dealerships and a children's play centre.

Nobody on the ground was injured. A television cameraman who saw the ill-fated flight believes the pilot heroically managed to bring the aircraft down avoiding buildings and people.

Official investigations are continuing.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA