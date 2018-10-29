Leicester crash witnesses: Pilot prevented larger tragedy by avoiding buildings
The club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and daughter are among five people who died in Saturday’s tragedy.
LONDON - Eyewitnesses to the helicopter crash which killed the owner of the British Premier League football club Leicester City believe the pilot may have prevented a larger tragedy by bringing it down away from buildings and homes.
The club's owner and daughter are among five people who died in Saturday’s tragedy.
Thirty-one-thousand fans watched Leicester City play West Ham at Leicester on Saturday.
An hour after the match and when most had left, club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter took off from the pitch centre.
It crashed and burst into flames just outside the ground in a relatively empty part of the area, away from a nearby hotel, restaurant, two car dealerships and a children's play centre.
Nobody on the ground was injured. A television cameraman who saw the ill-fated flight believes the pilot heroically managed to bring the aircraft down avoiding buildings and people.
Official investigations are continuing.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Sport
-
Leicester City soccer club owner, four others killed in helicopter crash
-
'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
-
Hamilton takes fifth title as Verstappen wins in Mexico
-
Federer beats Copil to win 99th career title in Basel
-
Barca thump Real as ruthless Suarez sticks knife into Lopetegui
-
Ronaldo scores twice as Juve overcome fright to win at Empoli
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.