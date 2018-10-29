Leicester crash witnesses: Pilot prevented larger tragedy by avoiding buildings

The club's owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and daughter are among five people who died in Saturday’s tragedy.

LONDON - Eyewitnesses to the helicopter crash which killed the owner of the British Premier League football club Leicester City believe the pilot may have prevented a larger tragedy by bringing it down away from buildings and homes.

Thirty-one-thousand fans watched Leicester City play West Ham at Leicester on Saturday.

An hour after the match and when most had left, club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter took off from the pitch centre.

It crashed and burst into flames just outside the ground in a relatively empty part of the area, away from a nearby hotel, restaurant, two car dealerships and a children's play centre.

Nobody on the ground was injured. A television cameraman who saw the ill-fated flight believes the pilot heroically managed to bring the aircraft down avoiding buildings and people.

Official investigations are continuing.

