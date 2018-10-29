Is it Usain Salt or Gritney Spears - UK road maintenance vehicles get names

Shropshire council proudly asked for help in naming 24 gritter lorries which will spread salt on the roads to prevent dangerous ice forming.

LONDON – When a British council asked local people to name a new fleet of road maintenance vehicles, they were probably asking for trouble.

Two years ago, Britons were asked to name a new polar exploration ship and after a social media campaign "Boaty McBoatface" won.

So, perhaps Shropshire council in west England was just asking for trouble.

With the approach of winter, local authorities across the UK are making preparations to keep the road network moving.

Shropshire council proudly announced they had 24 gritter lorries which spread salt on the roads to prevent dangerous ice forming.

They asked for help in naming the vehicles and more than 500 alternatives were offered including Gritty McGritface, Usain Salt, David Plowie and Gritney Spears.

They will be hitting the roads alongside "Gritty Gritty Bang Bang," "Frosty the Snow Van" and "Spready Mercury".

"Chairman Plough" and "Bob" both failed to make the shortlist.