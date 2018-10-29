Popular Topics
Inspector-General of Intelligence probes Gigaba’s phone hacking claims

A video of Minister Malusi Gigaba performing a sexual act was leaked on social media on Sunday after the minister claimed his device had been intercepted.

FILE: Malusi Gigaba. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Malusi Gigaba. Picture: EWN.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence has launched an investigation into complaints by Home Affair Minister Malusi Gigaba on the hacking of his phone.

A video of Gigaba performing a sexual act was leaked on social media on Sunday after the minister claimed his device had been intercepted.

He says someone was using the content on his phone to try and blackmail him.

His personal spokesperson Vuyo Mkhize says Gigaba reported the matter to state security and was adviced by then Minister David Mahlobo to hire a private investigator.

The Inspector-General has been interviewing officials on this matter on Monday.

At the same time, the Congress of the People has called on Gigaba to tell the truth about what happened.

Party spokesperson Dennis Bloem said: “It is quite clear that Malusi Gigaba speaks with a forked tongue. One moment he claims that he doesn’t know who hacked his cell phone, and the next moment, he accuses the State Security Services, we are seeing it in a very serious light.”

