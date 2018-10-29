Popular Topics
George fire reaches Fernridge as evacuations continue

Evacuations have been called for the informal settlements in Blanco, Golden Valley, Step Aside, Barrie Road in Glenbarrie, as well as in Heatherlands and Glenbarrie full residential area.

Working on Fire members battle a blaze in the Waboomskraal area and on slopes of Outeniqua Mountain above Witfontein Plantation on 29 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
Working on Fire members battle a blaze in the Waboomskraal area and on slopes of Outeniqua Mountain above Witfontein Plantation on 29 October 2018. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
Lauren Isaacs 26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The George fire has reached Fernridge where at least one shack is on fire.

Evacuations have been called for the informal settlements in Blanco, Golden Valley, Step Aside, Barrie Road in Glenbarrie, as well as in Heatherlands and Glenbarrie full residential area.

Western Cape provincial communication officer Lauren Howard explains: “Residents living on the borders of the town and forest are requested to voluntarily evacuate their homes due to danger of smoke inhalation. The fire remains active on the slope.”

Donations towards the firefighting efforts are to be delivered to the George Fire Brigade at Mitchell Street.

Fernridge resident Tania Tait was forced to pack up her family, pets and personal belongings.

She says they've moved to a house in Sedgefield.

“I was getting ready for work, but my family said we need to evacuate. We started packing. I told my girls to pack for a week. We cleared the fridge and also got our animals.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

