George fire death toll rises to 7
The Western Cape Local Government Department says efforts to extinguish the fire are continuing.
CAPE TOWN - The death toll in the raging George fire has increased to seven.
On Monday, the George Municipality evacuated residents from Blanco Valley and other areas.
Outeniqua Pass remains closed until further notice.
STATUS OF FIRE
Residents living on the borders of the town and forest are requested to voluntarily evacuate their homes due to danger of smoke inhalation. The fire remains active on the slopes. pic.twitter.com/YDReISbreH
The department's James-Brent Styan says: “Seven fatalities have been confirmed in the Karatara area as a result of ongoing wildfires which includes two women, one who was pregnant.”
Meanwhile, about 180 people are being housed at the George Town Hall.
Working on Fire's Lauren Howard says: “The fire remains active on the slopes. Evacuations have been called for at the informal settlements in Blanco Golden Valley as well as Glen Barrie.”
Over 400 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which has burned over 16,600 hectares since last week.
Brent-Styan says officials are on scene to assist fire victims.
“There will be food, a place to sleep and social services. There are a variety of different structures that look at different things. As I mentioned, the medical services are there to look at people who may be struggling to breathe. They will be referred to hospitals in the area.”
Windy conditions remain a challenge.
Brent-Styan says about 400 firefighters have been deployed to the area.
“Things are under control. There is no need for panic. Social services are on the ground as well to assist and medical services are on the ground to look at respiratory problems. People who are really panicked or stressed are advised to call the emergency number at 112.”
Aerial Resources airborne to assist in containing the fires along the Outeniqua Mountains.
The Outeniqua pass remains closed.
Evacuation Operations has commenced with WOF vehicles assisting in Karatara.#SavingLives #ProtectingTheEnvironment #Fire pic.twitter.com/G2ovyp1zYV
Following the recent influx of fires over the past week in Southern Cape, more than 120 @wo_fire firefighters from t/ Free State & Eastern Cape Teams have been deployed to assist the @george_mun & @GardenRoute_DM pic.twitter.com/1yI83qnRnG
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
