GDE working 'tirelessly' to place learners for 2019

So far, about 225,000 learners have been placed in public schools for next year around the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says despite placement issues in two districts, it's working tirelessly to place over 23,000 learners in schools before the end of this month.

Parents have been urged not to miss the deadline this Wednesday to submit their school applications.

The department says approximately 1,500 students per district still need to be placed in schools for grade one and grade eight next year.

However, Tshwane south and Ekurhuleni north have a high number of learners who have not yet been placed, an issue which the department says is being addressed.

This Pretoria parent says she's feeling anxious as she awaits notification of where her daughter will attend school for grade eight.

“You want to get your finances in check so that you’re able to get school uniform and get her stationary. But not knowing is really so frustrating.”

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to parents to remain patient as they complete this process but has warned that most schools are full and not everyone will be placed at their preferred schools.