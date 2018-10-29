First memorial service for HHP to take place in Newtown
The first of two memorials for the hip-hop star is going to be held at the Newtown Music Factory on Tuesday with proceedings expected to begin at noon.
JOHANNESBURG – The first official memorial for music icon Jabulani Tsambo, more commonly known as HHP, will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
HHP passed away last week, however, details surrounding his death remain unclear.
It’s understood the rapper, from Mahikeng in the North West, was battling depression for a few years.
HHP’s friend Keabetswe Modimoeng has thanked South Africans for their support since the icon’s sudden passing.
“His followers are more than welcomed to give their last respects. Jabulani touched the whole country, the rest of the continent with his art and warm personality. So, it’s difficult for everyone who knew him, who spent their lives with him.”
Another memorial is scheduled for Thursday in Mahikeng before he is laid to rest on Saturday.
