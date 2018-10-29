First memorial service for HHP to take place in Newtown

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
Go

First memorial service for HHP to take place in Newtown

The first of two memorials for the hip-hop star is going to be held at the Newtown Music Factory on Tuesday with proceedings expected to begin at noon.

Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo. Picture: @Jabbaman/Instagram.
Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo. Picture: @Jabbaman/Instagram.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The first official memorial for music icon Jabulani Tsambo, more commonly known as HHP, will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

HHP passed away last week, however, details surrounding his death remain unclear.

It’s understood the rapper, from Mahikeng in the North West, was battling depression for a few years.

The first of two memorials for the hip-hop star is going to be held at the Newtown Music Factory on Tuesday with proceedings expected to begin at noon.

HHP’s friend Keabetswe Modimoeng has thanked South Africans for their support since the icon’s sudden passing.

“His followers are more than welcomed to give their last respects. Jabulani touched the whole country, the rest of the continent with his art and warm personality. So, it’s difficult for everyone who knew him, who spent their lives with him.”

Another memorial is scheduled for Thursday in Mahikeng before he is laid to rest on Saturday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA