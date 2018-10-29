Maimane: Patricia is finishing on Wednesday

On Monday, Patricia de Lille said she would be returning to court to challenge two forensic reports that accuse her of maladministration in the City.

CAPE TOWN - While Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille is being non-committal about whether she will follow through on an agreement to leave the mayor's office on Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says as far as it's concerned, her resignation is a done deal.

On Monday, De Lille said she would be returning to court to challenge two forensic reports that accuse her of maladministration in the City.

The reports were adopted by council last week amid a suggestion that she may not be leaving the mayor's office as per an agreement with the DA.

The DA says Patricia #DeLille is evading accountability and puts herself ahead of the people of Cape Town. KB pic.twitter.com/qYLeHYQIuT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 29, 2018

After a protracted battle with the DA, De Lille announced in August that she would be stepping down as mayor at the end of October.

But on Monday she again side-stepped the issue of whether she will follow through on that agreement.

#DeLille on whether or not Wednesday will be her last day as Cape Town Mayor @CindyArchillies CA pic.twitter.com/fS3rwFf8q3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 29, 2018

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, however, says as far as he's concerned she can't retract her resignation letter.

“I have never in my life seen anyone with the ability to withdraw a resignation. When you resign, we accept it, Patricia resigned. My view is, Patricia is finishing on Wednesday.”

Maimane says De Lille does not have to stay in office as she claims, to fight the allegations she's facing.

“The DA has got nothing to do with the council process that you as a mayor agreed there must be a Bowmans investigation. That investigation has found against you, so what do you want us to do?”