DA wants to introduce bill to break Eskom’s monopoly
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to break Eskom's stranglehold on the sale of electricity by introducing a new law that will allow municipalities to buy electricity directly from independent power producers.
It also proposes the establishment of an independent state-owned body that will buy and sell electricity to customers at wholesale prices.
The party believes that if the bill is enacted, it will give consumers the option of cheaper electricity.
The DA says the country's electricity sector needs an overhaul to revive the economy and to bring down the cost of electricity.
Party leader Mmusi Maimane says for this to happen, Eskom can no longer enjoy a monopoly over the sector.
“Over the past decade electricity prices have been increasing by 356%. Tell that to someone who’s on welfare who's unemployed.”
The DA's Independent System and Market Operator Bill follows broad consultations with energy experts and proposes a redesign of Eskom's operations.
A bill with similar intentions was introduced by the African National Congress some years ago but later withdrawn.
“We are of the view that Eskom must be split into two companies - the first is one that focuses on power production and the second is a distribution business.”
The bill will now be referred to Parliament's legal services to issue a call for public comment before it can be tabled in the National Assembly.
