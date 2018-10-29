Popular Topics
DA forges ahead with court bid to get Gigaba, Dlamini fired

Last month the party issued the President with an ultimatum to drop the pair from his Cabinet within five days or face legal action.

FILE: Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's forging ahead with a legal attempt to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove both Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini from their jobs.

Last month the party issued the President with an ultimatum to drop the pair from his Cabinet within five days or face legal action.

It argues the ministers are not fit to hold office.

This came after a scathing Constitutional Court ruling over Dlamini’s handling of the social grants issue and directed the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate perjury charges against her.

The North Gauteng High Court, meanwhile, has found that Gigaba had also perjured himself in a legal battle over the Oppenheimer family's private aviation terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “We are not shying away; I’ve signed off the draft papers. We are going to court on that issue, it is the same as with Minister Bathabile Dlamini. So that becomes a crucial focus on that. Court papers have already been done.”

