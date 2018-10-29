DA forges ahead with court bid to get Gigaba, Dlamini fired
Last month the party issued the President with an ultimatum to drop the pair from his Cabinet within five days or face legal action.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's forging ahead with a legal attempt to compel President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove both Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini from their jobs.
Last month the party issued the President with an ultimatum to drop the pair from his Cabinet within five days or face legal action.
It argues the ministers are not fit to hold office.
This came after a scathing Constitutional Court ruling over Dlamini’s handling of the social grants issue and directed the National Prosecuting Authority to investigate perjury charges against her.
The North Gauteng High Court, meanwhile, has found that Gigaba had also perjured himself in a legal battle over the Oppenheimer family's private aviation terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “We are not shying away; I’ve signed off the draft papers. We are going to court on that issue, it is the same as with Minister Bathabile Dlamini. So that becomes a crucial focus on that. Court papers have already been done.”
Popular in Politics
-
Sex tape: SSA to investigate Gigaba extortion attempt claim
-
Sex video unlikely to impact Gigaba politically - analyst
-
BLF asks public for R100k donation to contest 2019 elections
-
ANC integrity committee: Members implicated in VBS saga must step aside
-
Will Maimane apologise to disgruntled councillors?
-
[OPINION] ANC will go to polls with only one major asset: Cyril Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.