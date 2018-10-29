CT man arrested for illegal firearm possession, resisting arrest & violence
The Gugulethu Crime Prevention Unit was patrolling when they stopped to search a suspicious-looking person.
CAPE TOWN - Police officials were attacked while arresting a 48-year-old male for the possession of an illegal firearm this weekend.
The suspect was part of a group of mourners attending a funeral.
Members approached and searched him and found a 9mm firearm.
The Police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “When they tried to arrest the 48-year-old male, he started throwing bottles at police members and injured a senior police officer. The suspect was arrested and is facing charges of possession of an illegal firearm, resisting arrest and violence.”
He will appear in court soon.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
