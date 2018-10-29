Cosatu to march to Union Buildings over e-tolls

Cosatu Gauteng’s Dumisani Dakile says they want the president to present a plan for South African National Rail Agency Limited's debt repayment.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng has announced that it will march to the Union Buildings against e-tolls on Friday.

Last week, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga called on Gauteng Premier David Makhura to make good on his promise to scrap the controversial tolling system.

The African National Congress in the province has admitted that the system is not working but says the South African National Rail Agency Limited's debt needs to be paid.

Cosatu Gauteng’s Dumisani Dakile says they want the president to present a plan for that debt repayment.

“Basically, we’ll be demanding that there should be a deep investigation in relation to the system as to who are the beneficiaries of this particular system.

“We know for a fact that some of the companies had corrupt tendencies in terms of the pricing of the building of this particular system.”