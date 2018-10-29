Cosatu to march to Union Buildings over e-tolls
Cosatu Gauteng’s Dumisani Dakile says they want the president to present a plan for South African National Rail Agency Limited's debt repayment.
JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu) in Gauteng has announced that it will march to the Union Buildings against e-tolls on Friday.
Last week, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga called on Gauteng Premier David Makhura to make good on his promise to scrap the controversial tolling system.
The African National Congress in the province has admitted that the system is not working but says the South African National Rail Agency Limited's debt needs to be paid.
Cosatu Gauteng’s Dumisani Dakile says they want the president to present a plan for that debt repayment.
“Basically, we’ll be demanding that there should be a deep investigation in relation to the system as to who are the beneficiaries of this particular system.
“We know for a fact that some of the companies had corrupt tendencies in terms of the pricing of the building of this particular system.”
Popular in Local
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Sex video unlikely to impact Gigaba politically - analyst
-
'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'
-
Gigaba reveals sex tape used in blackmail attempts against him
-
Gordhan says anti-graft efforts face 'dangerous fightback'
-
Powerball results: Friday 26 October 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.