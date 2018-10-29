City Rail Enforcement Unit to finally be deployed in CT today

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says 100 officers have undergone extensive training over the past few months.

CAPE TOWN – The long-awaited City Rail Enforcement Unit will finally be deployed on the Cape's rail network on Monday morning following a number of delays.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande officially launched the unit at Cape Town Train Station.

The unit is a joint initiative between the City of Cape Town, provincial government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Eighty-four of them will be on duty on Monday.

“The Road Commuter Service has been under tremendous pressure and has suffered vandalism and damages due to arson attacks. We’re hoping that this additional staff deployed by the city will support our railway environment.”

Over the past several months, Cape Town's rail network has been ravaged by arson attacks.

The city says this pilot project will run for a period of at least 12 months.