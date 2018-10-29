City of Joburg to release latest crime stats

Mayor Herman Mashaba and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe will also report back on various police operations in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg will release its latest crime statistics on Monday for the second consecutive month.

Mayor Herman Mashaba and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe will also report back on various police operations in the city.

Last month, the city released its own statistics for the first time, focusing largely on the number of people arrested for drunk driving.

Mashaba and the JMPD will outline crime trends in the city during the past four to six weeks.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The Executive Mayor of Johannesburg councillor Herman Mashaba and the chief of police will announce the successes of JMPD. This will indicate the work performance done by JMPD.”

Last month, Mashaba asked Tembe to focus on curbing drunk driving.

The number of people arrested for driving under the influence this year is currently sitting at more than 7,000 with around 900 people apprehended in Sandton alone.

Crime stats for the city are now expected to be released monthly so that authorities can monitor certain trends.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)