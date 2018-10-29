City of Joburg to release latest crime stats
Mayor Herman Mashaba and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe will also report back on various police operations in the city.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg will release its latest crime statistics on Monday for the second consecutive month.
Mayor Herman Mashaba and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe will also report back on various police operations in the city.
Last month, the city released its own statistics for the first time, focusing largely on the number of people arrested for drunk driving.
Mashaba and the JMPD will outline crime trends in the city during the past four to six weeks.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The Executive Mayor of Johannesburg councillor Herman Mashaba and the chief of police will announce the successes of JMPD. This will indicate the work performance done by JMPD.”
Last month, Mashaba asked Tembe to focus on curbing drunk driving.
The number of people arrested for driving under the influence this year is currently sitting at more than 7,000 with around 900 people apprehended in Sandton alone.
Crime stats for the city are now expected to be released monthly so that authorities can monitor certain trends.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
ANC integrity committee: Members implicated in VBS saga must step aside
-
Sex video unlikely to impact Gigaba politically - analyst
-
'People who leaked Malusi Gigaba sex tape can be held liable'
-
Cosatu to march to Union Buildings over e-tolls
-
Gigaba reveals sex tape used in blackmail attempts against him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.