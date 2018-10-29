China, France launch satellite to study climate change
The 650-kg machine is the first satellite jointly built by China and France and will allow climate scientists to better understand the interactions between oceans and the atmosphere.
BEIJING – The first Franco-Chinese satellite was launched into orbit on Monday to study ocean surface winds and waves around the clock, better predict cyclones and improve scientists' understanding of climate change.
A Long March 2C carrier rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 0043 GMT to enter orbit 520 kilometres above the Earth, according to China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.
The 650-kilogram machine is the first satellite jointly built by China and France and will allow climate scientists to better understand the interactions between oceans and the atmosphere.
The satellite is fitted with two radars: the French-made SWIM, which will measure the direction and the wavelength of waves, and China's SCAT, which will analyse the force and direction of winds.
The data will be collected and analysed in both countries.
Popular in World
-
[UPDATE] Indonesian plane with 189 aboard crashes near Jakarta, wreckage found
-
Leicester City soccer club owner, four others killed in helicopter crash
-
'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
-
Details of Lion Air place crash
-
Some of the world's worst serial killers
-
Trump congratulates Brazil's Bolsonaro on election win
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.