Bonginkosi Madikizela: DA is going through a cleansing ceremony

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the party is getting stronger despite the exodus of five councillors last week.

Madikizela was reacting to five City of Cape Town Councillors, including DA Caucus chief whip Shaun August, mayoral committee members Suzette Little and Siyabulela Mamkeli ditching the party in solidarity with former Mayor Patricia de Lille last week.

Two ward councillors Greg Bernado and Thulani Stemele have also resigned, citing racism and unfair treatment within the DA.

Speaking to Talk Radio 702 earlier on Monday morning, Madikizela says the DA will be a force to be reckoned with come next years’ elections.

“The party is getting stronger and stronger. I understand that the outsiders always look at things with different magnifying glasses, but for those of us who are internal we think we are on the right track. I think the party is going through a cleansing ceremony which will make it very strong.”

The councillors have given party leader Mmusi Maimane until 6 pm on Monday night to retract his statement, claiming they are implicated in a report into maladministration in the City of Cape Town.

Questioned on this by show host Eusebius McKaiser, Madikizela says Maimane himself should respond.

“I don’t know if he is going to apologise [and] I’m not going to speak on behalf of Mmusi. I think there was an error in the manner in which this was communicated because it is true that they are not directly implicated in the report.”

