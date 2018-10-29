BLF asks public for R100k donation to contest 2019 elections
The BLF is asking the public to help it raise R100,000 to pay the required charge required by the Independent Electoral Commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Putting your party's hat in the ring to contest in national elections? Just ask the Black First, Land First (BLF) group how it's done.
The BLF, which intends to contest as an official political party when South Africa goes to the polls next year, is asking the public to help it raise R100,000 to pay the required charge to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
Earlier this month, the IEC announced that each party wishing to contest need to deposit R200,000 and R45,000 for each provincial election contested. In terms of the proposal, a party contesting the national and all provincial elections will be required to deposit R605,000.
Using the hashtag #TakeBLFtoParliament, the BLF has launched a campaign on the crowdfunding site, BackaBuddy.
It says it is registered with the IEC but needs to raise the R605,000 by the end of January 2019 and is "appealing to the public for donations in order to stay independent, which in terms of legislation is refundable once representation in Parliament is won by a political party".
It's not yet clear how the party plans to raise the rest of the money or whether they already have it.
The group says it will donate the entire amount upon it being refunded by the IEC to worthy social upliftment projects.
So far, it has only raised R 152.89 at the time of writing this article.
#TakeBLFToParliament any amount is welcomed. Just chick on link and follow instructions use your debit or credit card. https://t.co/Z2JwvDcuej— andile (@Mngxitama) October 29, 2018
#TakeBLFToParliament The world need us. Make sure we represent you in 2019 election and beyond pic.twitter.com/2nw2D6Eoo6— BlackFirstLandFirstGP (@BLF_GAUTENG) October 29, 2018
#BLF wants to contest for next years election. We are broke cause we dont take money from cigarrate smugglers. Please donate and keep the only alternative voice still alternative. Every cent counts.#TakeBLFToParliament pic.twitter.com/Qo9d2aiTCr— ncedisa mpemnyama (@ncedisa_m) October 29, 2018
