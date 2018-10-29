Beef processing firms I&J, Karan Beef to be prosecuted for collusion

The two companies have been charged with dividing markets in the supply of processed beef products such as beef burger patties, steak sizzlers, crumbed beef steaklet, viennas and boerewors.

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission has announced that it has referred beef processing companies I&J and Karan Beef to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution for collusive conduct.

The two companies have been charged with dividing markets in the supply of processed beef products such as beef burger patties, steak sizzlers, crumbed beef steaklet, viennas and boerewors.

This follows an investigation initiated by the commissioner in September 2017, against Karan Beef and I&J for dividing markets by allocating specific type of goods and customers in the supply of processed beef products in contravention of the Competition Act.

The commission’s investigation found that from 2000 until recently, Karan Beef and I&J entered into a manufacturing agreement in terms of which Karan Beef will stop producing certain processed beef products for its own account and produce on behalf of I&J.

The agreement further entailed that Karan Beef should not sell certain of its processed beef products to certain customers which were reserved for I&J. T

This conduct amount to division of markets by allocating specific type of goods and customers which

contravene the Competition Act.

Karan Beef has admitted guilt and settled with the commission, and paid an administrative penalty of R2.7 million.

The commission has asked the Tribunal to impose an administrative penalty of 10% of I&J’s annual turnover.