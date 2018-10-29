Ariana Grande feels 'guilty for having anxiety'

But the ‘Sweetener’ singer is thankful she has a strong support network in place to help her through the bad times.

LONDON - Ariana Grande has admitted she has up and down days that can be triggered by anything.

The No Tears Left To Cry hitmaker feels she is the "luckiest, most blessed girl in the world" so is amazed by how powerful her feelings can be and they often take her by surprise when panic hits after weeks of feeling fine.

Speaking on her upcoming BBC Music special, Ariana said: "I almost feel guilty that I have it [anxiety] because it's just in your head and it's just so crazy how powerful it is.

"You have ups and downs and sometimes you'll go weeks at a time where you will be crushing it and there will be no anxiety...and then something will happen that can trigger it and then you have a couple of down days, you know."

But the Sweetener singer - who split from fiancé Pete Davidson earlier this month - is thankful she has a strong support network in place to help her through the bad times.

She said: "The most important thing is to remember that... everybody has this. Talk to your loved ones, reach out to people, especially your friends online. Reach out to each other."

Ariana doesn't think being a role model to others means she has to be perfect because that wouldn't be a genuine reflection of who she is.

She said: "If I'm going to be a role model the last thing I should be is perfect because that's not realistic.

"That's not a realistic goal for anybody to have. So, I think so long as I am honest and genuine and share with my fans my truest self then that's the best I can do, because that's allowing them to do the same thing."

Ariana has endured a number of struggles in recent times, including a terrorist attack hitting her concert in Manchester in May 2017 and mourning her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who passed away last month.