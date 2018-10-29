ANCYL in Limpopo calls for sacking of those implicated in VBS saga
The league has welcomed the party's integrity commission’s recommendation that the pair steps down along with other ANC leaders who have been implicated in the VBS scandal.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo is once again calling for the immediate sacking of provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza.
The league has welcomed the party's integrity commission’s recommendation that the pair steps down along with other ANC leaders who have been implicated in the VBS scandal.
The commission says the reputation and credibility of the ANC have been seriously damaged and the situation will only worsen if those implicated remain in office.
Acting ANCYL Limpopo secretary Matome Moremi-Tauyatsoala says the ANC should now dismiss all those who failed to appear before its integrity commission.
He says ANC deployees including mayors, whips and speakers of municipalities who deposited money into VBS bank should also be sacked.
He adds the league is pleased that some managers and CFOs of municipalities have already been fired while others have been suspended.
Popular in Local
-
'Sharing sex video a violation of Malusi Gigaba's privacy'
-
Sex tape: SSA to investigate Gigaba extortion attempt claim
-
ANC integrity committee: Members implicated in VBS saga must step aside
-
[LISTEN] 'State Security Agency officials leaked Gigaba sex video'
-
Sex video unlikely to impact Gigaba politically - analyst
-
Prosecutor among 300 arrested over the weekend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.