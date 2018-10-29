ANCYL in Limpopo calls for sacking of those implicated in VBS saga

The league has welcomed the party's integrity commission’s recommendation that the pair steps down along with other ANC leaders who have been implicated in the VBS scandal.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo is once again calling for the immediate sacking of provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza.

The commission says the reputation and credibility of the ANC have been seriously damaged and the situation will only worsen if those implicated remain in office.

Acting ANCYL Limpopo secretary Matome Moremi-Tauyatsoala says the ANC should now dismiss all those who failed to appear before its integrity commission.

He says ANC deployees including mayors, whips and speakers of municipalities who deposited money into VBS bank should also be sacked.

He adds the league is pleased that some managers and CFOs of municipalities have already been fired while others have been suspended.